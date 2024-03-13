Automobile Sale Rises 118% In Feb 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Sale of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 118.36 per cent in February 2024 compared to the same month of the preceding year, a data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Wednesday.
Sale of cars rose to 7,953 units in February 2024 compared to 3,642 units during the same month of the previous year.
Sale of cars during the first eight months (Jul-Feb) however decreased by 40.92 per cent when compared to the sale during the same period of the year 2022-23.
According to the data, as many as 46,417 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 78,575 units in the same period of last year.
The breakup figures showed that 6,520 units of Honda Civic and City were sold as compared to the sale of 11,770 units in eight months of the previous year.
Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 38.27 per cent as it went down to 9,181 units from 14,875 units in last year.
Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 55.30 per cent as its sales went down to 3,445 units from 7,707 units last year.
Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 2,501 units during the first eight months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 5,758 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,285 units from 4,533 units last year.
Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 29.93 per cent from 28,202 units to 19,761 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,497 units as opposed to sales of 3,083 units in the same month of last year.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Business
-
Cathay Pacific reports first annual profit since 201955 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20244 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February14 hours ago
-
Stocks rise after US inflation data doesn't change rate outlook14 hours ago
-
IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight15 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February16 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February16 hours ago
-
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February16 hours ago
-
Provincial Ministerial Committee formed for monitoring Ramadan package meets16 hours ago
-
Stocks rise after US inflation data17 hours ago
-
SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings17 hours ago