Automobile Sale Rises 118% In Feb 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Automobile sale rises 118% in Feb 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Sale of cars in the country witnessed an increase of 118.36 per cent in February 2024 compared to the same month of the preceding year, a data released by the Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said on Wednesday.

Sale of cars rose to 7,953 units in February 2024 compared to 3,642 units during the same month of the previous year.

Sale of cars during the first eight months (Jul-Feb) however decreased by 40.92 per cent when compared to the sale during the same period of the year 2022-23.

According to the data, as many as 46,417 cars were sold during the period under review as opposed to 78,575 units in the same period of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 6,520 units of Honda Civic and City were sold as compared to the sale of 11,770 units in eight months of the previous year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 38.27 per cent as it went down to 9,181 units from 14,875 units in last year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 55.30 per cent as its sales went down to 3,445 units from 7,707 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 2,501 units during the first eight months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 5,758 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 2,285 units from 4,533 units last year.

Suzuki Alto's sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 29.93 per cent from 28,202 units to 19,761 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 1,497 units as opposed to sales of 3,083 units in the same month of last year.

