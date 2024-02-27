Awareness session on “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification” held

Open Menu

February 27, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An awareness session titled “Benefits of Edible Oil Fortification, Vitamin A and D deficiency in Pakistan, use of Open and Unrefined Oil and its adverse effects on health” was organized in collaboration with Nutrition International and Punjab Food Authority, here on Tuesday.

The program was attended by representatives of edible oil mills, biscuit manufacturing companies, hotels and marquees.

Zonal Manager Food Fortification Program Mohammad Irfan explained about the fortification program and adverse effects of loose or unrefined oil.

He said that more than half of the women and children population in Pakistan are facing deficiency in micronutrients.

The deficiencies of iron, vitamins A and D are on the top, he added. He said that fortification is simple but practical method to meet the nutrition elements in the food. It makes the presence of vitamins and minerals possible at a minimum cost.

He said that Punjab Food Authority is utilizing all its resources to ensure food safety and fortification of edible oil.

He said that sale of loose and unrefined oil is prohibited as it causes various deadly diseases.

The representative officer of Punjab Food Authority appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International and reiterated the full cooperation of Punjab Food Authority.

