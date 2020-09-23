UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baker Hughes Says Remains Interested In Russian Market Despite Sanctions' Environment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:41 AM

Baker Hughes Says Remains Interested in Russian Market Despite Sanctions' Environment

US energy technology giant Baker Hughes is interested in expanding its presence in the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions between the US and Russia, Elena Akoltseva, the president at Baker Hughes in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US energy technology giant Baker Hughes is interested in expanding its presence in the Russian market despite the regime of sanctions between the US and Russia, Elena Akoltseva, the president at Baker Hughes in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), told Sputnik in an interview.

"Our full-stream technology portfolio and expertise, local assets, relationships and experience in Russia make us well-positioned to partner with key operators for any new and potential oil & gas projects in Eastern Siberia, the Far East, and on the Baltic and Caspian seas. We are interested in strategic projects, subject to compliance with Russian, EU and US regulations," Akoltseva said.

Baker Hughes has provided support to such landmark energy projects in Russia as the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects, as well as the prominent liquefied natural gas (LNG) ventures, the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2, according to the executive.

Even in circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to provide solutions for the projects in Russia.

"We met a key equipment testing milestone with the first engine to test (FETT) for our LM9000 turbine for the Arctic LNG 2 project, leveraging turbomachinery remote testing capabilities which allowed customer in Russia to follow each phase of the testing that was happening in our sites in Italy. In Sakhalin we delivered the first remotely supported liner hanger install, marking the longest floated liner installation in Russia," Akoltseva underlined.

The energy technology company is also interested in expanding its partnerships in other CIS oil and gas producers, such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the regional president noted.

"We are confident that our strong partnerships with leading national and global production companies in the Caspian region, our operational track record on key projects as well as our strong focus on human capital development in each country is the baseline for Baker Hughes to remain a strategic partner for Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," Akoltseva said.

Baker Hughes' history spans more than a century. The company now operates in more than 120 countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Technology Russia Company Oil Hughes Azerbaijan Italy Kazakhstan Gas Market

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

1 minute ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

22 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

22 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

22 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.