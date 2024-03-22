Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.85 278.35

EURO EUR 302.79 304.24

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8399 1.8366

BRITISH POUND GBP 352.54 351.90

SWISS FRANC CHF 310.11 309.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.65 205.28

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.22 181.89

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.67 26.62

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.04 25.99

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.52 40.45

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.77 167.

47

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 207.11 206.74

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.80 35.74

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2083 0.2079

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.78 38.71

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.85 58.75

THAI BAHT THB 7.66 7.65

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.94 75.80

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.36 74.22

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.50 76.36

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 907.86 905.23

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.2093

GBP 355.5514

EUR 303.9714

JPY 1.8394

SETTLEMENT DATE: 26-03-2024

