Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.85281.35
EURO EUR319.40318.84
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9630 1.9595
BRITISH POUND GBP376.31 375.65
SWISS FRANCCHF342.57 341.96
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.94 203.58
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.08 181.76
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.42 29.37
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.30 27.25
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.81 42.74
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.34 168.
04
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.82 217.44
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.29 36.22
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2023 0.2019
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.14 39.07
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.08 65.97
THAI BAHT*THB 8.63 8.61
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.27 77.13
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.01
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.56 77.42
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.31 917.68
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.4444
GBP 375.7001
EUR 319.7771
JPY 1.9647
SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-05-2025
APP/as/
