Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 08 May 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.85281.35

EURO EUR319.40318.84

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9630 1.9595

BRITISH POUND GBP376.31 375.65

SWISS FRANCCHF342.57 341.96

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.94 203.58

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.08 181.76

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.42 29.37

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.30 27.25

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.81 42.74

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 168.34 168.

04

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.82 217.44

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.29 36.22

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2023 0.2019

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.14 39.07

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.08 65.97

THAI BAHT*THB 8.63 8.61

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.27 77.13

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.01

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.56 77.42

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.31 917.68

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.4444

GBP 375.7001

EUR 319.7771

JPY 1.9647

SETTLEMENT DATE: 12-05-2025

APP/as/

