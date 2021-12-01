UrduPoint.com

Belarus, Russia Sign Protocol For Gas Prices For 2022 - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:11 PM

Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to the republic in 2022, the price level has been agreed based on the conditions of the current year, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to the republic in 2022, the price level has been agreed based on the conditions of the current year, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On December 1, 2021, in St.

Petersburg, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich and Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko met with the Chairman of the Management board of PJSC Gazprom Alexey Miller. Following the meeting, a protocol was signed between Gazprom and the Government of Belarus on the procedure formation of prices for the supply of natural gas to Belarus in 2022," the ministry said.

It is clarified that "the level of gas prices for Belarus for 2022 has been agreed on the basis of the conditions of the current year, $128.52 per thousand cubic meters."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Price Belarus December Gas Government

