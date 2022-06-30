UrduPoint.com

Bernhard Schlagheck, Ayaz Sadiq To Discuss Matter Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 08:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Bernhard Schlagheck, the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to discuss matter of mutual interests.

According to the press release, the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq warmly welcomed the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck.

The Minister stated that Pakistan and Germany enjoy a friendly and cordial relationship and a lot potential exist to enhance the relationship between both nations.

Minister further stressed on the potential sectors in which collaboration is needed and highlighted special areas of cooperation between both nations including; climate change, renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Minister further apprised the Ambassador about the solarization projects to save fuel and development of environmentally safe energy for government offices, residence and buildings.

He also briefed the ambassador about the development projects in Balochistan including electrification of villages and solarization of tube wells.

The Ambassador appreciated the effort of the Government of Pakistan in signing and implementing multiple projects that are beneficial for the development of both nations.

Both sides decided to schedule more meetings to discuss various areas of cooperation and explore ways of effective implementation of existing projects.

