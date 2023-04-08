Close
Bhutta Visits Bhalwal Industrial Estate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Bhutta visits Bhalwal Industrial Estate

Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has visited Bhalwal Industrial Estate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has visited Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

During the visit, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer briefed the secretary about various facets of the industrial estate including plots, infrastructure development and the industries operating in the industrial estate, according to Industries Department's spokesman here Saturday.

The secretary also visited the grid station being constructed there and directed the management to complete it by May 31, 2023. The secretary also took inspected the gas works being done by the SNGPL.

The PIEDMC management apprised the secretary that gas work would be completed within a period of two months.

Thereafter, a detailed briefing was given to the secretary about foreigners' security at the industrial estate, SPU's (Special Protection Unit) working and CCTV control room etc.

The secretary directed the PIEDMC management to ensure foolproof security of all factories operating in the industrial estate. He also directed the CEO, PIEDMC to conduct coordination meetings twice a month, involving all stakeholders i.e. factory managers, SPU, Home Department, FESCO and SNGPL officers etc. to resolve issues at the site.

The secretary visited Best Way Cement and Oreal Ceramic factories operating in Bhalwal Industrial Estate and directed the management to provide all out support and facilitation to industries operating in the industrial estate.

