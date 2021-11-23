Blinken Tells Sudanese Leaders US Wants More Progress Before Restoring Aid - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Sudanese leaders recently that the United States wants to see more progress in the country before it will restore aid, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"The Secretary had an opportunity today to speak to Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok, to speak to general (Abdel Fattah) Burhan. That was essentially his message, that we must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path and that starts with the reinstitution of the prime minister but it certainly doesn't end there," Price said regarding steps needed to restore US aid to Sudan.

Price said the United States calls for the immediate release of all civilian leaders detained in Sudan and reiterated the call to lift the state of emergency in the country.

The United States did not facilitate discussions in Sudan that led to a political agreement that was signed by the military and civilian forces on Sunday that guarantees the transfer of power to a civilian government in the agreed timeframe, the spokesman added.

The agreement was signed by Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, and Hamdok in a televised ceremony in the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The military seized power in Sudan on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.