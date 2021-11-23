UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Sudanese Leaders US Wants More Progress Before Restoring Aid - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Blinken Tells Sudanese Leaders US Wants More Progress Before Restoring Aid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Sudanese leaders recently that the United States wants to see more progress in the country before it will restore aid, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"The Secretary had an opportunity today to speak to Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok, to speak to general (Abdel Fattah) Burhan. That was essentially his message, that we must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path and that starts with the reinstitution of the prime minister but it certainly doesn't end there," Price said regarding steps needed to restore US aid to Sudan.

Price said the United States calls for the immediate release of all civilian leaders detained in Sudan and reiterated the call to lift the state of emergency in the country.

The United States did not facilitate discussions in Sudan that led to a political agreement that was signed by the military and civilian forces on Sunday that guarantees the transfer of power to a civilian government in the agreed timeframe, the spokesman added.

The agreement was signed by Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, and Hamdok in a televised ceremony in the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The military seized power in Sudan on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Citizens responded by taking to the streets for regular protests, some of which escalated into violence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Khartoum Price United States Sudan October Sunday All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

2 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

1 hour ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

1 hour ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.