MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir launched 'Excellence Customer Service Campaign' to improve banking services to cater the needs of modern age, besides promoting business relations with customers.

Chief Executive Officer and President of the Bank Khawar Saeed inaugurated the campaign at a ceremony hosted at Ladies Branch here at C/1 sector, here on Monday.

Besides customers, executives and officers of the bank attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, said that the most profitable institution of the state had moved towards progress.

"In the last three years, the profit of the institution has increased from 134 million rupees to 961 million rupees. The profit has increased by 110% during the last year, which is a reflection of the strong trust of the customers in the bank", Khawar Saeed said.

The CEO informed the audience about the bank's various loan schemes and customer services. Exhorting the staff to strengthen business relations with customers and improve customer service, he said that customers were their most valuable asset and providing them with the "best banking services is at the top of our priorities." The aim of the campaign was to respect the customers as well as provide an opportunity to the staff to promote discipline in the interest of the customers.

"It will help in expanding the business, including building direct business relationships with customers", he said.