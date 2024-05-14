Australian High Commissioner Meets Finance Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins Tuesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division and discussed bilateral matters to strengthen the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Australia.
The finance minister welcomed the Australian high commissioner and underscored the long-standing mutual relations between Australia and Pakistan.
Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins extended his felicitations to Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on his appointment as the finance minister.
The minister highlighted that Pakistan greatly values the relation with Australian Government and emphasized on the need to work together to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries especially in the areas of economic cooperation and trade.
During the course of discussion, the finance minister apprised the Australian High Commissioner of the various initiatives being undertaken by the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
While underscoring the need for digitalization, it was highlighted that the services of Mckinsey & Company have been engaged for digitalization of the tax system.
Minister Aurangzeb further spoke of the resolve of government to privatize various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and also apprised the High Commissioner on the likely investments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar and the need to focus on the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Neil Hawkins briefed the finance minister on the engagements of the Australian Government with Agriculture Universities in Pakistan with a view to maximize production in the agriculture and livestock sectors.
He assured continued support of Australian government for socio-economic development of Pakistan.
The finance minister appreciated the Australian High Commissioner for his cooperation and support.
