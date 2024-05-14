Open Menu

NAVTTC, KCCI Ink Mou For Skill Development Of Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:41 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tuesday, joined hands for skill development of youth and making the curriculum consistent to market demand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tuesday, joined hands for skill development of youth and making the curriculum consistent to market demand.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked, in this regard, here at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chairperson NAVTTC, Gul Mina Bilal Ahmed and President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh signed the MoU.

The MoU is aimed at imparting skill development training to the employees of KCCI affiliated industrial units while it also included acquiring from KCCI feedback on trained youth and suggestions to tailor the technical training curriculum according to market needs.

Chairperson NAVTTC, speaking at the occasion, said that the curriculum will be up dated in the light of the feedback and suggestions of the relevant institutions and the youth will be trained in accordance with the market requirements.

She said that technical education plays an important role in the development of the country and NAVTTC was making efforts for skill development of the youth according to requirements of domestic and foreign labour markets.

Stressing on the need of creating awareness about the NAVTTC she informed that currently the commission was regulating more than 5000 training centers across the country with special focus on quality assurance.

Highlighting the measures for ensuring transparency and quality training in the institutes funded by the government, she said that steps were also being taken to install bio-metric system and cameras for monitoring of the institutes.

She urged the vocational and technical training institutes to get international certification and said that internationally certified institutes will be given priority in the NAVTTC programs aimed at training and skill development of the youth.

KCCI President, speaking on this occasion, underscored the importance of technical training and hoped that signing the MoU with NAVTTC would benefit the country as well as the business community.

