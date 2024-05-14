NAVTTC, KCCI Ink Mou For Skill Development Of Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:41 PM
National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tuesday, joined hands for skill development of youth and making the curriculum consistent to market demand
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Tuesday, joined hands for skill development of youth and making the curriculum consistent to market demand.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked, in this regard, here at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Chairperson NAVTTC, Gul Mina Bilal Ahmed and President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh signed the MoU.
The MoU is aimed at imparting skill development training to the employees of KCCI affiliated industrial units while it also included acquiring from KCCI feedback on trained youth and suggestions to tailor the technical training curriculum according to market needs.
Chairperson NAVTTC, speaking at the occasion, said that the curriculum will be up dated in the light of the feedback and suggestions of the relevant institutions and the youth will be trained in accordance with the market requirements.
She said that technical education plays an important role in the development of the country and NAVTTC was making efforts for skill development of the youth according to requirements of domestic and foreign labour markets.
Stressing on the need of creating awareness about the NAVTTC she informed that currently the commission was regulating more than 5000 training centers across the country with special focus on quality assurance.
Highlighting the measures for ensuring transparency and quality training in the institutes funded by the government, she said that steps were also being taken to install bio-metric system and cameras for monitoring of the institutes.
She urged the vocational and technical training institutes to get international certification and said that internationally certified institutes will be given priority in the NAVTTC programs aimed at training and skill development of the youth.
KCCI President, speaking on this occasion, underscored the importance of technical training and hoped that signing the MoU with NAVTTC would benefit the country as well as the business community.
Recent Stories
Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..
Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..
PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians
City experiences scorching heat
Tennis: Rome Open results
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting
KP mulling to levy provincial excise duty on tobacco
Efforts required to provide quality medical facilities to patients: Arshad Noor
Minister inspects central jail Hyderabad
Police apprehend child rapist
Pakistan advises Indian politicians to cease dragging it into domestic politics
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets mixed as investors track US inflation18 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against Dollar21 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mixed as investors await more direction on US inflation21 minutes ago
-
Germany, Sweden lukewarm on tariffs on Chinese electric cars46 minutes ago
-
SMEDA, ILO launch study on reducing informality in enterprises55 minutes ago
-
Seminar on rehabilitation of drug addicted held55 minutes ago
-
Reforms urged in cigarettes manufacturing sector with least contribution in economy1 hour ago
-
Commerce minister orders review of EDF projects15 minutes ago
-
Environment protection is collective responsibility: Acting President FCCI15 minutes ago
-
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve government's objectives2 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market2 hours ago