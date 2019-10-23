Boeing still expects 4Q regulatory approval of 737 MAX

Boeing reported Wednesday a 51 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to the 737 MAX grounding, but said it still expects regulatory approval to return the plane to service this year

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Boeing reported Wednesday a 51 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to the 737 MAX grounding, but said it still expects regulatory approval to return the plane to service this year.

The aviation giant, which has been in crisis mode following two MAX crashes that killed 346 people, said it expects regulatory approval for the MAX to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company also said it would trim its output of the 787 Dreamliner planefrom the 14 planes per month currently to 12 beginning in late 2020 due to globaltrade uncertainties.