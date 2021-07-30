UrduPoint.com
BOI To Hold 'E-Kachehry' For Investors On August 2nd

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Board of Investment (BOI) has decided to hold E-Kachehry for Investors to address their queries and concerns regarding the different issues including Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Foreign Investment, establishing company branch/liaison office and other areas on August 21.

Secretary board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar will hold E-Kachehry on August 2 to ensure maximum participation, BOI will entertain queries via a dedicated telephone line and zoom session, said a press release issued by BOI here on Friday.

BOI welcomes participation of investors to address queries and concerns regarding Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), Foreign Investment, Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Work Visas, establishing company branch/liaison office and other areas relevant to BOI's mandate.

BOI Regional offices across Pakistan will also virtually participate in the E-Kachehry.

The outreach initiative aims to establish linkage between BOI officers and investors that will affect timely resolution of issues raised at the forum.

The exercise also embodies the government's resolve to promote a conducive business environment for facilitation of local and foreign investors.

