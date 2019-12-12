UrduPoint.com
Borissov Pledged Russian Gas Transit To Serbia May 31, 2020 - Russian Ambassador

Borissov Pledged Russian Gas Transit to Serbia May 31, 2020 - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Anatoly Makarov said Thursday Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov had pledged Russian gas would go through the territory of Bulgaria to Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline on May 31, 2020.

"I asked him straight: Mr. Boyko Borissov, when will Russian gas go to Serbia [through Bulgaria]? He said: May 31.

I say: May 31? Well, so I inform Moscow that on May 31 gas from Russia through the Balkan gas pipeline [the Balkan fragment of TurkStream] will go to Serbia," Makarov said during a video conference between Russian and Bulgarian lawmakers.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Bulgaria for the slow construction of its section of TurkStream. In response, Borissov explained that the construction was proceeding in accordance with the requirements of the EU and invited Putin to personally inspect the construction.

