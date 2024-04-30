ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Brazil's producer price index (PPI) rose 0.35% in March on a monthly basis, according to official data released on Tuesday.

PPI in February showed an increase of 0.14% month-on-month.

A total of 17 sectors out of 24 saw gains in prices during the month of March, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said in a report.

The largest monthly gains were in clothing with 2.65%, followed by chemical products with 2.06%.

On an annual basis, producer prices were down 0.65% in March, compared to the same month of last year.