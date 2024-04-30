Brazil's Producer Inflation Rises 0.35% In March
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Brazil's producer price index (PPI) rose 0.35% in March on a monthly basis, according to official data released on Tuesday.
PPI in February showed an increase of 0.14% month-on-month.
A total of 17 sectors out of 24 saw gains in prices during the month of March, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said in a report.
The largest monthly gains were in clothing with 2.65%, followed by chemical products with 2.06%.
On an annual basis, producer prices were down 0.65% in March, compared to the same month of last year.
Recent Stories
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
More Stories From Business
-
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry11 minutes ago
-
Planning minister holds meeting with Chinese companies53 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 592 points1 hour ago
-
HCCI delegation departs for Iran1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,000 per tola to Rs 241,9001 hour ago
-
Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months2 hours ago
-
Economic indicators show country on positive trajectory: Report3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones4 hours ago
-
Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas5 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan5 hours ago