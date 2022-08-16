Brent Crude Dips Below $92 Per Barrel First Time Since February 18

Global oil prices are falling by 3.5-4%, and the price of Brentcrude fell below $92 per barrel for the first time since February 18, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Global oil prices are falling by 3.5-4%, and the price of Brentcrude fell below $92 per barrel for the first time since February 18, according to trading data.

As of 18:05 GMT, October futures for Brent fell by 3.46%, to $91.81 per barrel, September futures for WTI were trading down 4.03% at $85.83.