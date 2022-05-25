UrduPoint.com

British Council, KP-EZDMC Discuss Possibilities Of Partnership

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 09:22 PM

British Council, KP-EZDMC discuss possibilities of partnership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A team of British Council Islamabad called on the Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, both parties discussed possibilities of partnership in various sectors to support the national economy.

Under the proposed partnership, a gap analysis and research study around the scope of economic growth would be carried out to overcome challenges in adopting the sectoral approach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It further said that capacity building of the industrialists would also be carried out under this partnership and the KP-EZDMC would provide assistance in the provision of placements with industrial partners.

