UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Budget 2021-22: POL Prices Are Likely To Increase In Coming Months

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:21 PM

Budget 2021-22: POL prices are likely to increase in coming months

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says talks with IMF continue over stabilizatiion of revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2021) The prices of the petroluem products were likely to be increased amid talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) over stablization of revenue collection.

“The petroluem levy will be increased up to Rs 600 billion in the coming fiscal year,” said Shaukat Tarin while talking in a local tv show on Friday.

Tarin said that the levy will have to be increased from Rs20 to Rs25 per litre.

The government currently is charging Rs 5 per litre levy being charged.

Talking about Pakistan’s engagment with IMF for its programme, the Finance Minister said that the Fund had demanded presentaion of budget, so negotiations with it would continue.

However, he said Pakistan would be provided oil on deferred payments but he did not mention how much oil it would in the coming financial year.

“We clearly have conveyed to IMF that it should not be there problem that how the revenue collection target of Rs 5. 829 trillion is collected,” he explained.

There is a deadlock between boh sides over many issues including FBR’s tax collection, fixation of petroleum levy, assessment of elimination of tax exemption and time frame to increase power and gas tariffs.

It may mentioned here that the autonomy of SBP and Nepra which is yet to be approved by the parliament also involves concerns of both government and IMF.

The minister hoped that remittances would increase from $32 to $33 billion in the next fiscal year, pointing out that the current account deficit would be in the range of $2 billion to $3bilion in the next financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Shaukat Tarin Parliament Budget Nepra Oil May Gas TV From Government Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues guidances for its licensed financial ..

22 minutes ago

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ ex ..

29 minutes ago

337248 people completes vaccination course in KP: ..

22 minutes ago

Paris Police Disperse Large Street Party Over Sani ..

24 minutes ago

20 held for gambling in faisalabad

24 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan doing more to fight cl ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.