Open Menu

Bulls Rule PSX As Index Gains 1,132 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Bulls rule PSX as index gains 1,132 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continue with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,132.21 points, a positive change of 2.04 percent, closing at 56,523.58 points against 55,391.37 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continue with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,132.21 points, a positive change of 2.04 percent, closing at 56,523.58 points against 55,391.37 points the previous trading day.

A total of 660,649,520 shares valuing Rs22.409 billion were traded during the day as compared to 640,836,781 shares valuing Rs21.146 billion the previous day.

As many as 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 220 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 100,788,191 shares at Rs.1.37 per share, Cnergyico PK with 60,730,540 shares at Rs.4.70 per share and Hum Network with 32,478,500 shares at Rs.7.25 per share.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.594.75 per share price, closing at Rs.8,524.75, whereas the runner-up was Nestle PakistanXD with a Rs.547.50 rise in its per share price to Rs7,847.50.

Unilever Foods XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,400.00 per share closing at Rs22,000.00, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs.30.00 decline to close at Rs.1,200.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

41 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

41 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

41 minutes ago
 Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway ..

Proposals for setting up burn unit at RCH underway; Commissioner

41 minutes ago
 KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism D ..

KP govt vows support for Journalists, Journalism Development: Secretary

45 minutes ago
Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up ..

Commissioner orders price magistrates to speed up markers’ visits for price ch ..

45 minutes ago
 Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for e ..

Shafiq elected PFRA President, PFF gears up for elections

46 minutes ago
 CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window ..

CM unveils master plan for streamlined one-window business operations

46 minutes ago
 OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasef ..

OIC states' envoys in EU call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; hold Israel accou ..

52 minutes ago
 Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomo ..

Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibit ..

SRSO to organize 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Nov 1 in Karachi's Oc ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business