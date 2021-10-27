Bulls rule PSX as index gains 564 points to close at 45,791 points 27 Oct 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Bulls rule over the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday as KSE 100-index gained 564.12 points, with a positive change of 1.25 per cent, closing at 45791.92 points against 45227.80 points on the last working day.

A total of 180,400,790 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 162,793,422 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.135 billion against Rs5.614 billion the previous day.

As many as 333 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 245 of them recorded gain and 76 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 11,836,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.38, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,012,251 and price per share of Rs29.76 and Hum Network with volume of 10,176,000 and price per share of Rs6.76.

Allawasaya TexXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs122 per share, closing at Rs2019. Philip Morris Pak was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs62.45, closing at Rs895.45.

Sapphire Tex XD recorded a maximum decrease of Rs92.90 per share, closing at Rs1156 followed by Sapphire FiberXD, the prices of which declined by Rs50.50 per share, closing at Rs623.