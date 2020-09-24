California to ban sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All passenger vehicles sold in California will be zero-emission by 2035 under a new rule aimed at fighting climate change and smog-fouled air

California wields considerable clout in the American auto industry as the country's wealthiest and most populated state.

Transport emissions cause more than half of California's carbon pollution output, and parts of the state are vexed by some of the most toxic air in the country, according to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

But Newsom's efforts to curb vehicle pollution have put him at odds with President Donald Trump, whose administration has blamed higher freeze emissions standards for driving up consumer costs and depressing the new car market.

Wednesday's order was described by the governor's office as an aggressive effort to move the state further away from reliance on climate changing fossil fuels.

"For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe," Newsom said in a press release.

"Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines." Regulations will be developed to mandate that all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks be zero-emission by the year 2035, and that all medium- and heavy-duty trucks be emission-free by 2045 "where feasible."The order won't prevent California residents from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling used models, according to the governor's office.

But it does call for partnerships with private businesses to speed up creation of charging networks for electric cars and stations for non-polluting fuels such as hydrogen.