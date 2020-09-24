UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California To Ban Sale Of Gasoline-powered Cars By 2035

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:51 PM

California to ban sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035

All passenger vehicles sold in California will be zero-emission by 2035 under a new rule aimed at fighting climate change and smog-fouled air

San Francisco (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :All passenger vehicles sold in California will be zero-emission by 2035 under a new rule aimed at fighting climate change and smog-fouled air.

California wields considerable clout in the American auto industry as the country's wealthiest and most populated state.

Transport emissions cause more than half of California's carbon pollution output, and parts of the state are vexed by some of the most toxic air in the country, according to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

But Newsom's efforts to curb vehicle pollution have put him at odds with President Donald Trump, whose administration has blamed higher freeze emissions standards for driving up consumer costs and depressing the new car market.

Wednesday's order was described by the governor's office as an aggressive effort to move the state further away from reliance on climate changing fossil fuels.

"For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe," Newsom said in a press release.

"Our cars shouldn't make wildfires worse -- and create more days filled with smoky air. Cars shouldn't melt glaciers or raise sea levels threatening our cherished beaches and coastlines." Regulations will be developed to mandate that all in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks be zero-emission by the year 2035, and that all medium- and heavy-duty trucks be emission-free by 2045 "where feasible."The order won't prevent California residents from owning gasoline-powered cars or selling used models, according to the governor's office.

But it does call for partnerships with private businesses to speed up creation of charging networks for electric cars and stations for non-polluting fuels such as hydrogen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Vehicles Trump Vehicle Car Market All From Industry Depression

Recent Stories

1st anniversary of Mirpur Earthquake commemorated ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses anger over Wasa's performan ..

2 minutes ago

LHC extends interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif till Se ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI expresses concern over low pressure gas sup ..

6 minutes ago

3 soldiers killed in central Mali ambush

6 minutes ago

New virus cases in Moscow climb to June levels

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.