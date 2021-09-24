UrduPoint.com

Call For Adopting Chinese Model To Ensure Equitable SMEs Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed on Friday emphasised equitable development of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in rural areas of the country in conjunction with the urban business hubs on the pattern of Chinese model of urban-rural coordinated development.

While addressing a think-tank meeting of the joint chamber here, he said that China had enhanced the prosperity level of her villages by making coordinated urban and rural development.

The meeting was also attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Rafiq Chaudhry and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif.

SM Naveed added that SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority) had focused in the past on equitable development of SMEs in the country and the best project in this regard was launched as "Aik Hunar, Aik Nagar" (AHAN) project that connected the rural handicrafts with the fashion designers to add value in the rural hand-made products.

The intervention proved to be so successful that a number of our rural handicrafts won the space in export market, besides gaining business in the national markets.

Daud Ahmed said that common prosperity was an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of Chinese-style modernization, aims to create a future where prosperity is shared by everyone in the country. Efforts to achieve the goal included promoting common prosperity among farmers in rural areas, consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty elimination, and advancing rural vitalization on all fronts, he added.

Khalid Rafffique Chaudhry and Salahuddin Hanif also shared their views on the subject. They said that economic development should be prime agenda of the government, which can only be attended by promoting SMEs in the rural areas at par with the urban business hubs. They suggested to study the Chinese model implemented in the village Pushan of eastern China's province Zegiang, where the income of rural population has been increased manifold within two years.

