Caretaker Provincial Minister For Industries, Commerce And Energy SM Tanveer Chairs Resource Mobilization Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer chaired the maiden meeting of the resource mobilization committee here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday

Caretaker provincial ministers Bilal Yasin, Ibrahim Murad, secretary finance, Chairman PRA (Punjab Revenue Authority)and others attended the meeting.

The committee members were briefed about the working and objectives of the resource mobilization committee.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of the previous year's recommendations as well as the recommendations for resource mobilization for the year 2022-2023.

SM Tanveer said, "We must make decisions while considering the economic situation. Whatever is necessary for the welfare of the common man in the short term, we will take appropriate actions." He also highlighted the need for solid measures to ensure economic stability, coupled with social awareness so that Pakistan could progress.

