Carpet industry has potential to dominate global markets: PCMEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) said on Sunday that country's carpet industry had great potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed stated this in a meeting here at Carpet Training Institute (CTI) and a several members of the association also participated in the meeting through video link due to second wave of Covid-2019 pandemic.

They also submitted their proposals to increase the exports of Pakistani carpets in the international market.

On the occasion, Riaz Ahmed said that social media could be used as a tool for suitable marketing to increase exports of the country in a befitting manner. He said that industry could contribute substantially to country's export revenues annually. However, he added, the international markets of many countries were being ignored, due to which, the carpet industry is unable to gain more and positive results. He suggested the government to take measures to reduce cost of production and provide facilities to exporters to achieve result-oriented targets.

He also urged the government to form a think-tank to study the international market of developed countries. "We should not ignore even a small country by keeping in mind that it was in the best interest of the country as well as carpet industry and the social media is a perfect platform to gain the positive results," he remarked.

The PCMEA leader also suggested the government to direct the officials in Pakistani embassies to make a directory of those doing carpet business so that exporters could contact them easily. He said these foreign businessmen should be invited in the embassies. He said after this, Pakistani manufacturers would be informed about the results of these meetings so that they could be updated about the tendencies of different products besides knowing about market trends. He also demanded the government to take measures for the solution of problems being faced by the exporters.