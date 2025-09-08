Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,810 More Points

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,810.11 points, a positive change of 1.17 percent, closing at 156,087.31 points against 154,277.19 points last trading day

A total of 1,126,267,973 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,078,410,471 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 62.295 billion against Rs 59.949 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 229 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 93,746,467 shares at Rs 5.

62 per share, Bank of Punjab with 71,442,268 shares at Rs19.65 per share and Fauji Dewan Cement with 63,920,090 shares at Rs14.78 per share.

Sitara Chemical Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 87.75 per share price, closing at Rs 965.22, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs55.36 rise in its per share price to Rs1,410.00.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 506.00 per share closing at Rs 25,506.00 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 90.67 decline in its share price to close at Rs 32,500.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 316 companies traded shares in the market out of which 182 witnessed gain, 132 loss where the prices of 2 companies remained unchanged.

