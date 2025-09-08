Open Menu

ICCI To Work Hand In Hand With Policymakers For Economic Revival

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has stressed the need for immediate and meaningful reforms to overcome deep-rooted economic challenges and unlock the true potential of Pakistan’s economy.

He said that infrastructural deficiencies, regulatory hurdles and high energy costs continue to limit the manufacturing sector’s potential, thereby weakening Pakistan’s competitiveness both regionally and globally.

In a press statement, ICCI President pointed out that the export basket remains undiversified and dominated by low-value goods, which is hampering efforts to achieve higher export growth and attract much-needed foreign investment.

He emphasized that genuine structural reforms, including tariff discipline, are crucial; otherwise, the circular debt crisis is bound to resurface.

He added that weak infrastructure remains one of the most significant obstacles to sustainable economic growth.

Highlighting the importance of consensus-building, he said the most critical challenge is the lack of an inclusive political environment.

He urged that all stakeholders, particularly the business community, must be on board in the reform process to ensure sustainability and long-term economic stability.

Nasir Qureshi reiterated that ICCI has always played its due role in promoting the country’s economic development through its effective advocacy and by submitting genuine policy recommendations aimed at national economic well-being.

He assured that ICCI will continue to work closely with policymakers to advocate for pro-business reforms, improve the investment climate, and enhance Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

