Rupee Gains 03 Paisa Against US Dollar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.62 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.65.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.2 and Rs 283, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.78 to close at Rs 330.
65 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of Rs 1.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.78 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 379.24.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs76.67 and Rs75.05, respectively.
