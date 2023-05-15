UrduPoint.com

CDA Chairman Lauded For Business Areas' Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

CDA chairman lauded for business areas' development

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Monday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul Amin Mengal for development work of business areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Monday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul Amin Mengal for development work of business areas.

The ICCI president, in a meeting with CDA board members, discussed issues pertaining to business community and called for speed up development works including roads carpeting, replacement of old sewage and drainage systems, repair of footpaths, filtration plants and construction of public toilets and parking lots.

Bakhtawari opined focus should be given to big business centres present in F sectors blue area, later it extended to other markets like Melody and others.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to address issues of traders assured CDA full cooperation in that regard.

CDA Member Planning & Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa gave his consent to commence development work at the earliest proposed by the ICCI.

He asked the ICCI president to nominate a focal person for CDA for effective coordination between both the department.

Former ICCI president Khalid Iqbal Malik expressed the hope that the CDA will speed up the up-gradation of markets to make Islamabad a hub of business and investment activities.

He further discussed the issue of removal of encroachments from markets with the CDA delegation and said such issues will also be resolved with mutual consensus.

The CDA Member Planning and Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa presided over the meeting, whereas Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah, Member Environment Captain (Retd) Anwaar Haq, Deputy Director General Enforcement Shah Jahan, Director Municipal Administration Yasir Farhad and Head Finance Mian Tariq Latif were present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Hub Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

5 minutes ago
 Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top p ..

Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top priority: PHC CJ

3 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 ..

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 : report

3 minutes ago
 Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various dep ..

Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

3 minutes ago
 RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commerci ..

RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commercial buildings in 14 days

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.