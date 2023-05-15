CDA chairman lauded for business areas' development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Monday appreciated Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul Amin Mengal for development work of business areas.

The ICCI president, in a meeting with CDA board members, discussed issues pertaining to business community and called for speed up development works including roads carpeting, replacement of old sewage and drainage systems, repair of footpaths, filtration plants and construction of public toilets and parking lots.

Bakhtawari opined focus should be given to big business centres present in F sectors blue area, later it extended to other markets like Melody and others.

He emphasised the need for collective efforts to address issues of traders assured CDA full cooperation in that regard.

CDA Member Planning & Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa gave his consent to commence development work at the earliest proposed by the ICCI.

He asked the ICCI president to nominate a focal person for CDA for effective coordination between both the department.

Former ICCI president Khalid Iqbal Malik expressed the hope that the CDA will speed up the up-gradation of markets to make Islamabad a hub of business and investment activities.

He further discussed the issue of removal of encroachments from markets with the CDA delegation and said such issues will also be resolved with mutual consensus.

The CDA Member Planning and Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa presided over the meeting, whereas Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah, Member Environment Captain (Retd) Anwaar Haq, Deputy Director General Enforcement Shah Jahan, Director Municipal Administration Yasir Farhad and Head Finance Mian Tariq Latif were present in the meeting.