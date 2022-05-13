CDM Smith USA to contribute for reducing environmental challenges in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of CDM Smith, USA led by Jeff Montera, Senior Vice President visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and assured to contribute to reducing environmental and infrastructure challenges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of CDM Smith, USA led by Jeff Montera, Senior Vice President visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and assured to contribute to reducing environmental and infrastructure challenges in Pakistan.

Keith F. Williams Associate Delivery Leader for Asia-Pacific Region, Tahir Shamshad Chief of Party CDM Smith Peshawar and Dr. Mohammad Tufail Chief of Party, Energy Infrastructure Monitoring Services Project, CDM Smith Islamabad were in the delegation.

Speaking at the occasion, Jeff Montera said that CDM Smith, USA was a global privately owned engineering and construction firm providing smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities and was celebrating its 75th anniversary worldwide as it was established in 1947.

He said that CDM Smith has already made useful contributions in mitigating the miseries of people during the devastating earthquake in 2005 and flash floods in 2010 in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was an important country for them and they wanted to learn about how they can expand their operations here.

Welcoming the delegation, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauded the initiatives of CDM Smith to solve the world's environmental and infrastructure challenges.

He said it was encouraging that CDM Smith was providing legendary services and smart solutions in various fields including water, environment, transportation and energy.

He said that Pakistan needed better solutions in these fields and hoped that CDM Smith would continue to work to addressing challenges in these areas in Pakistan that would help our country to achieve better economic growth.

He assured that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation and support to CDM Smith in its initiatives in Pakistan that could help address the environmental and infrastructure challenges in our country.

He also lauded the services of Tahir Shamshad, Chief of Party at CDM Smith Peshawar, who has held many prestigious positions in Pakistan.

Tahir Shamshad, Chief of Party at CDM Smith briefed the business community about the contribution of CDM Smith in construction of schools, hospitals, energy efficiency projects in Pakistan and its future plans to address environmental and infrastructure challenges in our country.

