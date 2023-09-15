Open Menu

CDNS Achieves Rs 250 Billion Targets In Fresh Bonds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has achieved target of Rs 250 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to September 5.

The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Friday.

This was Rs 200 billion additional annual targets than the target of Rs 1300 billion for previous financial year 2021-22, he said.

"The CDNS has set a reviewed saving target of Rs 1.4 trillion for current financial year (2021-22) which will promote savings culture in the country," he said.

In view of the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to further improve the savings culture, he said.

He said that at present, work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced.

"At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 16 billion in the month of July 2023-24 through Islamic investment bonds.

The directorate has set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS's aim was to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed that CDNS had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce the new products in the market.

"Islamic finance has a very important role in the global financial sector at this time, and a large part of the economy of many major countries currently includes Islamic finance," he added.

