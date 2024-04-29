Poland can help Pakistan combat climate change challenges: Ambassador

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, said on Monday that Pakistan is affected by climate change and Poland has expertise in this sector which can be helpful for this country.

Talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here, he added that a delegation in this regard would be visiting Pakistan in the last week of May to engage with the government and private sector at Federal and provincial levels. It is pertinent to mention here that the delegation needs complete assistance from government and the private sector to fetch results in assisting Pakistan to combat the persisting issue of climate change.

On this occasion, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar assured the Ambassador that all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure that the delegation is received in a befitting manner, facilitating constructive dialogue and meaningful engagement.

The Ambassador said that it is time to enhance collaboration between Poland and Pakistan for fighting common challenges like the climate change.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that climate changes have badly affected Pakistan and to overcome this issue, technology from Poland can be beneficial for Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that European Union is the bigger receiver of Pakistani products and Poland has supported the inclusion of Pakistan in the GSP Plus under which Pakistani products have access to the European market. He added that Poland is serving as a significant gateway for Pakistan’s exports towards Europe.

He said that trade between Poland and Pakistan is on the rise. Poland wants to enhance cooperation in trade and investment. “We would encourage people to come to Pakistan. We would like to bring them to Lahore."

He said that Poland and Pakistan are enjoying friendly and solid relations based on mutual honor and understanding. He said that the bilateral agenda concentrated on diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation and the development of people-to-people relations during the last six decades.

The Ambassador said that Polish oil and gas company is operating in the Sindh province of Pakistan. The Ambassador to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski said that Poland is one of the fastest growing export markets for Pakistan and wants to expand its presence here.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Poland is an important economy in EU and has strategic location as it shares borders with countries like Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Germany. Because of this strategic location, Poland serves as a gateway to the European Union (EU) market. This presents an opportunity for both our nations to explore new avenues of collaboration and mutual benefit.

He said that the relationship between Pakistan and Poland has been marked by mutual respect, shared values and a commitment to promote economic cooperation.

Poland has been a great friend of Pakistan for decades. Both countries have always provided facilitation to each other at different international forums. “We are thankful to Poland for its continuous support to Pakistan with respect to the GSP Plus status,” he added.

The LCCI President said it is also a fact that the mutual relations do not get reflected in bilateral trade volume which is currently not at par with the actual potential. Poland’s global exports are in excess of USD 381 billion while its global imports are in excess of USD 370 billion. Pakistan’s exports to Poland were merely USD 345 million while our imports from Poland were around USD 78 million in FY 2022-23, taking the trade volume to USD 423 million.

He said that in the first eight months of the current financial year (July-March) 2023-24, Pakistan’s exports to Poland were around 303 million Dollars while the imports were around USD 63 million. There is a tremendous potential to take the trade volume to at least USD one billion by making some mutual efforts.

The LCCI President added that Pakistan’s exports to Poland are concentrated in Textiles. The other potential areas where Pakistan and Poland can enhance trade ties are Automotive Parts, Surgical Instruments, Pharmaceuticals, and Processed food Items.

He said that the 8th Bilateral Political Consultation (BPC) between Pakistan and Poland took place last year to discuss issues of mutual interest and to enhance the pre-existing bilateral ties. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation in various sectors including trade, energy, defense, higher education, agriculture, and dairy etc.

Kashif Anwar said, "We are glad to know that Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC) is playing an active role in the energy sector in Pakistan. Similarly, there is tremendous potential for Pakistan to benefit from the Polish expertise in development of our Tourism sector, skill development of workforce and addressing climate change issues as Pakistan is one the countries which are facing acute environmental changes."

He mentioned about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) established by the Government of Pakistan and hoped that the Ambassador would apprise the Polish investors about the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The LCCI President said that the exchange of Trade Delegations and Single Country Exhibitions can prove to be critical in further enhancing the present trade volume. By utilizing each other's strengths and exploring new avenues for cooperation, both the countries can unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity for both of our countries. He also called for cooperation in academia and other sectors.

Third Secretary, Embassy of Poland Sergiusz Moskal and Honorary Consul of Poland Ahmad Husnain also spoke on the occasion.