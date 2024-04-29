(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu discussed with business

community the challenges and opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade between

Pakistan and Iran during his visit to the FPCCI (Federation Pakistan Chambers of

Commerce and Industry) Regional Office here Monday.

Tipu said the trade bodies of Pakistan and Iran should further strengthen bilateral trade

relations. "We are working on institutionalizing barter trade with both countries. Iran is

trading with other neighboring countries; trade with Pakistan is also possible, for which

we have to make positive efforts. Iran's big investors also want to invest in Pakistan."

During the interactive session with the business community, the envoy also shared the

highlights of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's recent visit to Pakistan and enlightened

the Pakistani business community on new trade opportunities. He emphasized that this

visit signifies the strong bonds between the two nations and the alignment of their

authorities in various aspects.

On this occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz said that

Pakistan and Iran have great scope for promoting bilateral trade. Regional trade is of

great importance, and it needs increased time.

He said that despite Pakistan and Iran's strong ties of friendship and brotherhood,

bilateral trade is not up to the potential. The business community is facing transportation,

tariff and non-tariff bearers, banking channels, and Currency problems, he mentioned.

Zaki Ijaz said that the purpose of the meeting of the Pakistani business community with

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran was to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and

Iran and pave the way for new opportunities.

He asserted that trade with neighboring countries was very important and that there

are numerous opportunities to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.