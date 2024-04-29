Open Menu

Yen Swings After Hitting New 34-year Low; Stocks Mixed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Yen swings after hitting new 34-year low; stocks mixed

The yen swung in volatile trade Monday as it rebounded soon after hitting a 34-year low against the dollar, fuelling speculation Japanese authorities had intervened to support the currency for the first time since late 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The yen swung in volatile trade Monday as it rebounded soon after hitting a 34-year low against the dollar, fuelling speculation Japanese authorities had intervened to support the currency for the first time since late 2022.

The dollar's rally came as another forecast-topping US inflation report dented hopes for US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The yen sank to 160.17 to the greenback in choppy Asian trade, with liquidity also thin amid a holiday in Japan. It later bounced back as high as 154.54.

"We're seeing huge volatility in the Japanese yen at the start of the week," said analyst James Mill at trading firm TickMill.

"The move suggests that Japanese authorities have finally intervened in the market after plenty of anticipation over recent weeks."

Masato Kanda, Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, offered no comment to reporters on Monday.

The currency has come under renewed pressure after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) refused to tighten monetary policy further at its meeting last week.

Officials have repeatedly said they are ready to step in if there are wild movements in the exchange rate, citing speculators as a key issue.

"The BoJ's dovishness in keeping rates unchanged late last week was an open invitation for yen sellers," noted Finalto analyst Neil Wilson.

Most Asian equity markets rose Monday following a pre-weekend rally on Wall Street as strong tech earnings offset the stubbornly high personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index.

Eurozone stocks diverged, but London struck another record peak after UK music rights owner Hipgnosis agreed to an improved $1.

6-billion takeover from US private equity firm Blackstone.

British energy infrastructure group Petrofac saw its share price collapse by almost a third after announcing a delay to its audited 2023 results, but said it had made "progress" with creditors over a debt restructuring.

"Although the audit is substantially progressed, the company and its auditor require additional time to complete the annual report," Petrofac said in a statement, adding that shares will be suspended from May 1 until annual earnings are published.

In Amsterdam, Philips rose 42 percent after it reached a settlement in United States to put an end to litigation over re-called sleep machines.

- Key figures around 1040 GMT -

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 155.90 yen from 158.33 yen on Friday

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,180.65 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 8,093.15

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT at 18,162.19

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,996.28

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 17,746.91 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,113.04 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,239.66 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0717 from $1.0693

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2533 from $1.2493

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.54 pence from 85.59 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $89.00 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $83.69 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Music Exchange Dollar Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Amsterdam Progress Price New York United Kingdom Japan United States Euro May Stocks Market From Share Asia

Recent Stories

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

6 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

4 minutes ago
 Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

4 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

4 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

Commissioner reviews anti dengue measures

8 minutes ago
POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for O ..

POGEE-2024 showcases new global technologies for Oil, Gas & Power

8 minutes ago
 Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facil ..

Ministry unveils innovations to enhance Hajj facilities, introduces short-term p ..

11 minutes ago
 Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

Najmi Alam meets Bilawal, Faryal Talpur

11 minutes ago
 Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthc ..

Call to switch over to AI-based preventive healthcare model

11 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

Punjab University (PU) holds seminar

10 minutes ago
 Police committed to continue best services for mas ..

Police committed to continue best services for masses: RPO

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business