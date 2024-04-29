Open Menu

RTO Peshawar Surpasses Revenue Target Of Third Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

RTO Peshawar surpasses revenue target of third quarter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar has surpassed the revenue target of Rs.185 billion for third quarter of the current fiscal year and collected Rs.187 billion during the period.

This was stated by the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan while addressing an online open court here on Monday.

The Chief Commissioner said that the registration of new taxpayers in Peshawar is continued under Tajir Dost Scheme and termed the support and positive response of the trading community and other stakeholders encouraging in this regard.

He said that taxpayers are their power and heroes and urged them to register their complaints, problems and proposals on Whatsapp No.0310-8133880 without any hesitation, which would be redressed forthwith.

The Chief Commissioner assured that they are available for the resolution of the genuine problems of taxpayers anytime.

He said that under the Track and Trace System, the stamp of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is essential on the local manufactured cigarettes. He said that a smart mobile team of the RTO office has raided a godown last week and seized 1869 pack-rites cigarettes, whose estimated market value is Rs.162.6 million. The seizer is being considered a breakthrough against illegal cigarettes manufacturing.

On this occasion, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Dr Farooq Jameel highlighted the key points of the Tajir Dost Scheme while Commissioner (Withholding Zone) briefed the taxpayers regarding the identification of withholding agents, legal responsibilities, levy and procedure of withholding tax.

The Chief Commissioner and his team also answered various questions of the participants of the open court.

More Stories From Business