Rupee sheds 01 pasia against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Rupee on Monday lost 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.38.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.85 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 49 paisa and closed at Rs 298.38 against the last-day closing of Rs 298.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 31 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs348.79 compared to the last closing of Rs348.48.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal witnessed no change and closed at Rs75.79 and Rs74.22 respectively.