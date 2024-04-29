Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,047 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, shedding 1,047.71 points, negative change of 1.44 percent, closing at 71,695.03 points against 72,742.75 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, shedding 1,047.71 points, negative change of 1.44 percent, closing at 71,695.03 points against 72,742.75 points the previous trading day.

A total of 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion were traded during the day as compared to 541,144,650 shares valuing Rs 22.589 billion the last day.

Some 385 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 133 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 60,072,684 shares at Rs 8.

11 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 35,168,028 shares at Rs 35.62 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 32,652,000 shares at Rs3.49 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 86.32 per share price, closing at Rs 1,239.14, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs 31.33 rise in its per share price to Rs694.78.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 600.21 per share closing at Rs 19,553.71, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 338.41 decline to close at Rs 7,484.20.

