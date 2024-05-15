Chinese Shares Close Lower Wednesday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Chinese stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.82 percent to 3,119.9 points.
The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.88 percent lower at 9,583.54 points.
The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices reached 761.07 billion Yuan (about 107.
12 billion U.S. Dollars), down from the 824.56 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day.
Shares related to securities and power saw major declines, while those related to home appliances and property development gained.
The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.9 percent to close at 1,838.89 points Wednesday.
