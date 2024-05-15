Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 280.98274.92

GBP 353.99 346.33

EUR 304.20 298.17

JPY 1.79631.7575

SAR 74.92 73.30

AED 76.51 75.

35

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43125

LIBOR 3M 5.58399

LIBOR 6M 5.71680

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.20272.74267.71263.61259.14254.68250.78

EUR 298.08295.64290.58286.57282.08277.64273.80

GBP 346.70343.63337.36 332.29 326.75 321.22 316.38

APP/MSQ

