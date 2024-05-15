Beijing to promote clean energy consumption for NEVs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Beijing will vigorously promote clean energy consumption for new energy vehicles (NEVs) amid its efforts to boost green development and foster green and low-carbon lifestyle, local relevant authority said.

According to the municipal development and reform commission, it will actively support public institutions, enterprises, industrial parks, data centers, and charging pile operators to purchase and use clean electricity for charging NEVs.

So far this year, the amount of clean electricity trading reached through the power trading platform has been 2.4 times the amount reached in 2023.