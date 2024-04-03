Open Menu

CDNS Increase Savings Certificate, Rates From March 19

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM

CDNS increase Savings Certificate, rates from March 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has increased the rates of return for its National Savings Certificates, marking amendments across different instruments from March 19th, 2024.

Return rates for Special Savings Certificates (SSC) have been adjusted upwards by 15.93 %, Defense Savings certificates by 13.36 %, Regular Income Certificates (RIC) now offer 14.76%, the senior official of CDNS told APP here on Monday.

The new increases were also applied to Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), and Shuhadas Family Welfare Account (SFWA), with each now yielding 15.60 %.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has attained a target of Rs 1210 billion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, from July 1 to April 1st. The CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the current fiscal year, he said.

He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.

Given the current market trend in the country, the ambitious target had been set to improve the savings culture further, he added.

The official said that work was being done on institutional reforms in CDNS and new reforms and innovations were being introduced. "At this time Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has also been introduced in CDNS which will provide enough facilities to the users," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the CDNS had collected an investment of Rs 67 billion by April 01, 2023-24, through Islamic investment bonds. The official added that the directorate had set a target of Rs 75 billion for the new financial year 2023-24 for Islamic finance bonds.

Replying to a question; he said the CDNS aimed to introduce new dimensions in the Islamic finance sector.

He informed the directorate that it had reviewed and set a target of Rs 60 billion in the fiscal year (2022-23) for Islamic investment to introduce new products in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Teller March April July Market Family From Billion

Recent Stories

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

7 seconds ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business