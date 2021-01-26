CDWP forum approves two projects worth Rs 3.25 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved two projects worth Rs 3.25 billion and agreed on one Concept clearance proposal worth Rs. 808 million under the JICA for further proceeding.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, said a press release issued by ministry of Planning and Reforms here.

The Federal Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from Provincial Governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to Devolution and Area Development and water Resources were presented in the meeting.

A project related to Devolution and Area Development presented in the meeting namely "Tor Gar Integrated Development Project" worth Rs. 202.80 million approved by the CDWP.

The project aims to make the area accessible for the local administration by providing better infrastructure facilities (DWSS, Irrigation Channels) and alternate source of income, through good agriculture practices and natural resources management, which will improve living standards of the people at gross root level and also create an environment conducive for economic development.

CDWP agreed on the project related to Water Resources presented in the meeting namely "Construction pf Small Storage/ Delay action Dam in District Khuzdar, Balochistan" worth Rs. 3056.075 million.

This project aims to ensure the storage of flood water rising of ground water table, protection of agriculture lands located at the downstream of proposed dams, schemes will provide safety against the flood damages problems, and it will also improve the socio-economic conditions of the people in the area.

The scope of this project envisages construction of 10 small dams at different locations in District Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The forum also approved one Concept Clearance Proposal under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) namely "Up-gradation and Modernization of the Flood Forecasting and warning System for Lai Nulllah Basin in Islamabad-Rawalpindi" worth Rs. 808.00 million.