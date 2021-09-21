CDWP recommends project related to KCR to ECNEC for further consideration

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday recommended one project worth Rs 20.17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday recommended one project worth Rs 20.17 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP met here with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair discussed projects related to social sector development.

Senior officials from Planning Commission, Federal ministries and divisions also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

A project related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely "Construction of Infrastructure (flyover, underpass structure) for elimination of level crossing from the loop section of Karachi Circular Railways" worth Rs 20.

715 billion was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

The proposed structures will help in eliminating 22 level crossings located from KCR loop from Drigh Road to Karachi City Station and shall also make it a reliable mode of public transport.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as the project is crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.