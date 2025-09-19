Cement Exports Increase 98.11% To $72.715 Mln In Two Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 98.11 percent during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26 as against the exports of the corresponding months of last year.
The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $72.715 million during July-August (2025-26) against the exports of US $36.704 million during July-August (2024-25), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 87.55 percent from 992,073 metric tons to 1,860,636 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed an increase of 70.13 percent during the month of August 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of cement from the country during August 2025 were recorded at US $37.790 million against the exports of US $22.212 million in August 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, cement exports also rose by 8.21 percent during August 2025 when compared to the exports of US $34.924 million in July 2025, the PBS data revealed.
