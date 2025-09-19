Over 545,403 Metric Tons Rice Worth Of $314.388 Mln Exported In 2 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Rice exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year were recorded at 545,403 metric tons, as against the exports of 616,744 metric tons of the same period of the last year.
During the period from July to August 2025, the country earned $314.388 million by exporting rice as compared to the earnings of $464.66 million of the corresponding period of the last year.
The exports of rice registered negative growth of 32.34 per cent during the period under review as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Meanwhile, 101,934 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $107.294 million were also exported during the period under review, as compared to the exports of 186,673 metric tons valued at $192.609 million of the same period of the last year.
In the last two months of the current financial year, 443,469 metric tons of rice other than Basmati rice worth $207.
094 million were exported as compared to the exports of 430,071 metric tons valued at $272.057 million of the same period of the last year.
The overall food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 23.46 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year. Food commodities worth $774.557 million were exported during the period under review as compare to the imports of $1.011 billion of the same period of the last year.
On the other hand,food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 36.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.
Different food commodities worth $1.469 billion were imported during the period from July-August, 2025 as against the imports of $1.074 billion of the same period of the last year.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Business
-
Over 545,403 metric tons rice worth of $314.388 mln exported in 2 months2 minutes ago
-
Cement exports increase 98.11% to $72.715 mln in two months2 minutes ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi2 hours ago
-
Bank Rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 20256 hours ago
-
18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”15 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan donkey industry development forum15 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling environment16 hours ago
-
Ambassador of 'European Union' calls on Finance Minister16 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Syria calls on Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb16 hours ago
-
Ambassador of 'European Union' calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad A ..16 hours ago