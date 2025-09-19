Open Menu

Over 545,403 Metric Tons Rice Worth Of $314.388 Mln Exported In 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Over 545,403 metric tons rice worth of $314.388 mln exported in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Rice exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year were recorded at 545,403 metric tons, as against the exports of 616,744 metric tons of the same period of the last year.

During the period from July to August 2025, the country earned $314.388 million by exporting rice as compared to the earnings of $464.66 million of the corresponding period of the last year.

The exports of rice registered negative growth of 32.34 per cent during the period under review as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, 101,934 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $107.294 million were also exported during the period under review, as compared to the exports of 186,673 metric tons valued at $192.609 million of the same period of the last year.

In the last two months of the current financial year, 443,469 metric tons of rice other than Basmati rice worth $207.

094 million were exported as compared to the exports of 430,071 metric tons valued at $272.057 million of the same period of the last year.

The overall food group exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 23.46 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year. Food commodities worth $774.557 million were exported during the period under review as compare to the imports of $1.011 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand,food group imports into the country during the first two months of the current financial year grew by 36.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

Different food commodities worth $1.469 billion were imported during the period from July-August, 2025 as against the imports of $1.074 billion of the same period of the last year.

