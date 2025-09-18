The China-Pakistan Donkey Industry Development Forum, themed "Creating Opportunities Together, Winning the Future Together, "grandly opened in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on September 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The China-Pakistan Donkey Industry Development Forum, themed "Creating Opportunities Together, Winning the Future Together, "grandly opened in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on September 18, 2025.

Co-hosted by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan and Sangyang Industrial (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd., and guided by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan, the forum brought together hundreds of industry experts, scholars, enterprise representatives, and government officials from both countries, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The event aimed to explore innovative pathways for donkey industry development, promote synergies across the entire industrial chain, and establish standardized industry benchmarks.

The forum commenced with solemn opening addresses delivered by distinguished guests including Mr. Amir Mohyuddin, Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan; Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan; Mr. Wang Huihua, Chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK); Mr. Liu Qiangde, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Animal Agriculture Association (CAAA) ; and Professor Zhang Jianhua, Former Vice President of China Agricultural University (CAU). They unanimously emphasized that the donkey industry, as a vital component of specialized livestock farming, holds significant potential in meeting diverse market demands. They called for efforts to advance the industry toward standardization, scalability, branding, and industrialization.

The forum featured diverse thematic sessions where experts and scholars shared cutting-edge research and practical insights on core issues such as conservation of donkey genetic resources and healthy breeding techniques, in-depth analysis of donkey industry development in China and Pakistan, high-value utilization of donkey by-products, digital transformation of the industry, and brand building and marketing strategies. Multiple thematic reports and high-level dialogues addressed industry challenges and proposed innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and quality.

Mr. Shi Yuanqiang, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan expressed warm congratulations on the successful convening of the forum. He pointed out that cooperation in the donkey industry is not only an important component of agricultural diversification but also a new entry point for deepening economic cooperation between China and Pakistan. “It is certain to inject new vitality into agricultural modernization, rural revitalization, and the development of industrial chains,” he said.

To guide the healthy and orderly development of the industry, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research Pakistan issued a statement on the development of export agreements and regulatory frameworks for Pakistan's donkey industry, as well as measures to combat illegal slaughter and smuggling of donkey products.

The China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan released a Donkey Industry Self-Regulation Declaration, solemnly pledging to strictly comply with laws and regulations, adhere to sustainable and fair-trade principles, respect local culture and religious practices, and safeguard employee rights and community development.

To promote practical cooperation between the two countries, several agreements were exchanged during the forum, including letter of Intention (LOI) Between Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) And Sangyang Industrial (Beijing) Group Co., Ltd, Memorandum of Understanding for the Collaborative Establishment of the China-Pakistan Joint Laboratory for Donkey Industry Innovation, Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Between Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences And Sangyang Global (Private) Limited, Strategic Cooperation Agreement between the Ejiao Industry Association of Dong'e County, Shandong Province and Sangyang Global (Private) Limited.

Mr. Wen Ming, CEO of Sangyang Industrial, elaborated on the group's plans to develop the donkey industry in Pakistan through a contract farming model. He expressed hope that, under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy and with the support of the Pakistani government, joint efforts by industry practitioners and researchers would transform Pakistan's donkey industry into a high-quality, sustainable, and green sector.

Professor Zeng Shenming from China Agricultural University emphasized in his keynote speech: "Optimizing population breeding is crucial for the development of the donkey industry. Technological innovation is the core engine driving sustainable growth. We need to intensify efforts in breed selection, nutritional standards, precision feeding, and product processing technologies, while focusing on data integration and smart management across the entire industry chain to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance overall competitiveness."

The successful convening of this forum provided a high-end, open, and professional platform for global donkey industry exchanges and cooperation, fully demonstrating the vitality and immense potential of the donkey industries in China and Pakistan. Participants unanimously expressed their commitment to leveraging this opportunity to strengthen communication, build consensus, and jointly promote technological, model, and value innovation in the donkey industry.

These efforts aim to contribute to rural economic prosperity, increase income for Pakistani farmers, and meet the growing needs for a better life among the people of both countries.