Open Menu

Ambassador Of 'European Union' Calls On Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Ambassador of 'European Union' calls on Finance Minister

Raimundas Karoblis, the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Raimundas Karoblis, the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division on Thursday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly focusing on enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the European Union, said a release issued here.

Welcoming the Ambassador on his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan, the Finance Minister briefed him on the country’s economic situation, noting that the economy was on the path to recovery and in a stronger position.

He also apprised the Ambassador of the Government’s wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms in taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises, public finance, and the rightsizing of government institutions, expressing optimism that the privatization process would gain further momentum in the coming days. He underlined that the Prime Minister was personally leading the economic reform agenda.

He noted that Pakistan had recently received positive assessments from all three leading global credit rating agencies, which were now well-aligned on Pakistan’s economic outlook, reflecting growing confidence from bilateral partners, including the EU.

He added that overall business sentiment had improved, though continued efforts were underway to further facilitate local investors.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the devastation caused by recent floods to crops, livestock, and infrastructure, stating that federal and provincial governments were managing rescue and relief operations from their own resources.

He informed that over 950 precious lives had been lost and that damage assessment to crops, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure was being carried out by National Disaster Management Authority and through satellite imagery.

He said the federal cabinet would decide on making an appeal to the international community for support in rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

Senator Aurangzeb welcomed plans to activate the EU-Pakistan Business Forum and offered full support in this regard.

He encouraged EU companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the oil and gas, mining and minerals, information technology, agriculture, and privatization opportunities in the power, financial, and aviation sectors.

He also thanked the EU for its continued support under the GSP Plus scheme.

Ambassador Karoblis said he was pleased to be in Pakistan and underlined the country’s importance in promoting regional peace and stability in South Asia. He stated that he had been briefed by his team on the macroeconomic stability achieved by Pakistan over the past year and a half under the Finance.

Minister’s leadership, and congratulated him on the recent credit rating upgrades for Pakistan. He assured the EU’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic progress and development.

He informed that over 300 EU companies were currently operating in Pakistan across various sectors and expressed his commitment to further expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.

He shared his plans to fully revive and activate the EU-Pakistan Business Forum, with a meeting planned for the first half of next year, which would serve as a catalyst for enhanced economic cooperation.

The Ambassador noted that the GSP Plus regime had been instrumental in boosting Pakistan’s exports to the EU, with over 30 percent of Pakistan’s exports destined for the EU market.

He also highlighted the European Investment Bank’s ongoing projects in Pakistan, including lending for water and sanitation projects in Karachi, and its future plans to support initiatives in the railways, energy, and rural housing sectors.

Ambassador Karoblis expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure caused by the floods in Pakistan. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-EU economic partnership and to exploring new avenues of cooperation in the years ahead.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

4 minutes ago
 Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

Father, son electrocuted in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in d ..

Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..

22 minutes ago
 National HPV vaccination drive continues in AJK

National HPV vaccination drive continues in AJK

4 minutes ago
Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, c ..

Ulema council welcomes Pak-Saudi defense accord, calls it historic for protectio ..

9 minutes ago
 People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achie ..

People's Daily's President for promoting BRI achievements

9 minutes ago
 Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

Ch Majeed grieves over demise of Abdul Ghani Bhat

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual secu ..

Pakistan, KSA sealed historic pact for mutual security: Afnan

9 minutes ago
 LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

23 minutes ago
 4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business