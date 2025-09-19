Bank Rates
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 23,2025
USD 281.
4390
GBP 383.5732
EUR 332.8297
JPY 1.9118
APP/MSQ
