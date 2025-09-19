Bank Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 23,2025

USD 281.

4390

GBP 383.5732

EUR 332.8297

JPY 1.9118

APP/MSQ