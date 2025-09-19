NBP-Rates-2-Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 284.72 278.59
GBP 385.97377.62
EUR 335.58 328.32
JPY 1.9333 1.8915
SAR 75.92 74.28
AED 77.52 76.
36
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1354
LIBOR 3M 4.0033
LIBOR 6M 3.8311
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.10278.74276.23 273.95271.33 268.96266.61
EUR330.39329.10 326.73324.53 321.96 319.63 317.24
GBP379.71377.89374.49373.37 367.76364.47361.20
APP/MSQ
