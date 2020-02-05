UrduPoint.com
Central African Republic To Send Finance Minister, Foreign Minister To SPIEF - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The Central African Republic will be represented by Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation Felix Moloua and Foreign Minister Sylvie Baïpo-Temon at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year, the charge d'affaires at the country's embassy in Moscow, Jean-Jacques Mbokoto, told Sputnik.

"There will be an economic forum in Saint Petersburg. My country will be represented by the minister of cooperation [Felix Moloua, car's minister of economy, planning and cooperation] and the foreign minister [Sylvie Baïpo-Temon]. This is a large representation," Mbokoto said.

The forum will be held from June 3-6.

